FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Profits fall 40 pct at Qatar's bailed-out Barwa Real Estate
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 28, 2013 / 6:14 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Profits fall 40 pct at Qatar's bailed-out Barwa Real Estate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 9-mth net profit 467.5 mln riyals vs 779.1 mln riyals yr-ago

* Company got $7.1 bln state support in June (Adds details)

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Struggling Qatari property firm Barwa Real Estate, given $7.1 billion in support by the state in June, posted a 40 percent drop in net profit for the first nine months of 2013.

The company, Qatar’s largest listed developer, made a net profit of 467.5 million riyals ($128.4 million) for the nine months ending Sept. 30, down from 779.1 million riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement to Doha’s bourse on Monday.

No quarterly figures were provided by the company.

Barwa, 45 percent owned by state real estate firm Qatari Diar, received financial support in June when Diar bought its assets for $7.1 billion.

It has been cutting staff and selling assets to pay down its debts. Last October it announced plans to sell assets worth 16 billion riyals ($4.4 billion) in Qatar and Egypt to pay down loans.

Property firms in Qatar are struggling even as the country begins to pour billions of dollars from its oil wealth into infrastructure in preparation for hosting the 2022 Soccer World Cup.

Shares in Barwa are down 8.4 percent this year. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Matt Smith and Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.