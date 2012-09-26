FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Holding says not in talks to buy Batista's AUX stake
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 26, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar Holding says not in talks to buy Batista's AUX stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state’s sovereign fund, denied on Wednesday that it was in talks to buy a minority stake in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s gold company AUX.

“Qatar Holding wishes to make clear that it is not, and has never been, involved in discussions regarding such an acquisition. There is therefore no foundation, past or present, to such speculation,” the investment firm said in a statement.

Earlier this week Reuters quoted three banking sources as saying Qatar Holding was in advanced talks to buy a 49-percent stake in AUX for about $2 billion.

An agreement might be reached as early as this month, one of the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter had not been made public. Credit Suisse is advising Qatar Holding on the transaction, while Brazil’s Itau Unibanco is advising the seller, the sources said.

Batista, Brazil’s richest man, said in June that he expected to sell the AUX stake, which owns gold mining rights in Colombia, for about $2 billion by September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.