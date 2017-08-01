FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Qatar central bank sells 3-month T-bills, yields rise to 2.14 percent
August 1, 2017 / 9:54 AM / an hour ago

Qatar central bank sells 3-month T-bills, yields rise to 2.14 percent

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said it sold 750 million riyals ($206 million) of treasury bills in a monthly auction on Tuesday, where yields rose compared to the previous offer.

The three-month bills were sold at a yield of 2.14 percent, up from 2.05 percent at the last three-month bill sale in July, the bank said on its website.

Sanctions against Qatar by other Gulf Arab states have pressured liquidity in the Qatari money market.

Yields on Qatari T-bills had risen in July as well compared to June.

$1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Saeed Azhar

