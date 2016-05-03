FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar c.bank sells 1.5 bln riyals T-bills, yields rise
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Qatar c.bank sells 1.5 bln riyals T-bills, yields rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 3 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank said on Tuesday it sold 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) of Treasury bills in a monthly auction as yields rose from last month’s sale.

The bank sold 500 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 1.38 percent, receiving 975 million riyals of bids. At April’s auction, three-month bills were sold at 1.31 percent.

It sold 500 million riyals of six-month bills at 1.45 percent, getting 850 million riyals of bids, compared to last month’s 1.27 percent. It also sold 500 million riyals of nine-month bills at 1.44 percent, receiving 1 billion riyals of bids, against 1.38 percent.

Earlier this week, the central bank invited banks to bid for 2 billion riyals of T-bills. Between January and March, it cancelled monthly sales of T-bills because of tightening liquidity in the banking system due to low oil prices. Since then, liquidity appears to have improved somewhat.

The May auction roughly coincided with the maturation of 1.5 billion riyals of T-bills, bankers said. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
