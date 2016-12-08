FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volume shrinks, yields rise at Qatar T-bill auction
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2016 / 6:53 AM / in 10 months

Volume shrinks, yields rise at Qatar T-bill auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The volume of issuance shrank and yields rose at a monthly auction of short-term Treasury bills by Qatar’s central bank this week, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The bank sold 670 million riyals ($184 million) of bills: 180 million riyals of three-month bills at a yield of 1.67 percent, 190 million riyals of six-month at 1.88 percent, and 300 million riyals of nine-month at 2.10 percent.

That compared with 1.45 billion riyals at November’s auction: 650 million riyals of three-month at 1.51 percent, 500 million riyals of six-month at 1.73 percent, and 300 million riyals of nine-month at 2.00 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.