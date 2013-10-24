FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Qatar Airways "not interested" in Boeing 777X
October 24, 2013 / 4:38 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Qatar Airways "not interested" in Boeing 777X

DOHA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is not interested in ordering Boeing’s proposed new 777X wide-body jet, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Asked whether the Gulf carrier was looking at ordering a proposed revamped version of Boeing’s 777 mini-jumbo, Akbar Al Baker said “we are not interested in buying”.

Qatar Airways is among several major carriers being courted by Boeing as it finalizes plans for a larger version of its profitable 777 wide-body jet, which is expected to be launched at next month’s Dubai Airshow.

Baker was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Qatar’s capital Doha.

