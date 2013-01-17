FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2013 / 10:15 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar Airways grounds Boeing 787 fleet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways has grounded its entire fleet of five Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft until further notice, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It said it was following instructions from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The FAA on Wednesday grounded Boeing’s newest commercial airliner, saying airlines would have to demonstrate that lithium-ion batteries were safe before the planes could resume flying. It gave no details on when that might happen. Other national regulators have followed suit.

