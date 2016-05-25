FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar begins marketing triple-tranche US dollar bond
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 6:46 AM / a year ago

Qatar begins marketing triple-tranche US dollar bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - The State of Qatar has begun marketing a triple-tranche US dollar bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign has set initial price thoughts for a five-year note at 140bp area over Treasuries, a 10-year at plus 170bp area and a 30-year at plus 230bp area.

All three tranches will be of benchmark size with the deal expected to price later today.

HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, QNB Capital are the global coordinators on the 144A/Reg S transaction.

They are joined as lead managers by Al Khaliji, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko.

Qatar is rated Aa2/AA/AA. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.