Qatar begins marketing triple-tranche US dollar bond

LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - The State of Qatar has begun marketing a triple-tranche US dollar bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign has set initial price thoughts for a five-year note at 140bp area over Treasuries, a 10-year at plus 170bp area and a 30-year at plus 230bp area.

All three tranches will be of benchmark size with the deal expected to price later today.

HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, QNB Capital are the global coordinators on the 144A/Reg S transaction.

They are joined as lead managers by Al Khaliji, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko.

Qatar is rated Aa2/AA/AA. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)