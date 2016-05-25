Qatar launches US$9bn triple-tranche deal

LONDON, May 25 (IFR) - The State of Qatar is poised to raise US$9bn through a triple-tranche bond deal, according to a lead.

The Gulf sovereign has launched a US$3.5bn five-year at 120bp over Treasuries, a US$3.5bn 10-year at plus 150bp, and a US$2bn 30-year at plus 210bp.

Those levels are tight to guidance of plus 125bp area, plus 155bp area and plus 215bp area respectively.

The bonds began marketing earlier on Thursday at plus 140bp area, plus 170bp area and plus 230bp area respectively.

The deal is expected to price today.

HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, QNB Capital are global coordinators on the 144A/Reg S transaction.

They are joined as lead managers by Al Khaliji, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko.

Qatar is rated Aa2/AA/AA. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)