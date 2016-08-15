FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar central bank offers riyal bonds as liquidity picks up
August 15, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

Qatar central bank offers riyal bonds as liquidity picks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank is offering 3 billion riyals ($825 million) of government bonds, its first domestic bond sale this year, pointing to improved liquidity in a banking system strained by low oil and gas prices.

The offer comprises 1.5 billion riyals of three-year bonds, 1 billion riyals of five-year debt, 250 million riyals of seven-year debt and 250 million riyals of 10-year debt, according to an offer document seen by Reuters. (Editing by Andrew Torchia and John Stonestreet)

