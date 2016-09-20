Qatar central bank sells 1.975 bln riyals in domestic bond

DOHA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank sold 1.975 billion riyals ($549.3 million) of government bonds on Tuesday in its second domestic government bond offer this year.

The central bank said in a statement it sold 450 million riyals of three-year bonds at a fixed rate of 2.25 percent, 775 million riyals of five-year debt at 2.75 percent, 500 million riyals of seven-year debt at 3.25 percent and 250 million riyals of 10-year debt at 3.75 percent.