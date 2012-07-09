Qatar budget surplus up to $12 bln last FY-prospectus

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Qatar’s government budget surplus jumped to 44.5 billion riyals ($12.2 billion) in its 2011/12 fiscal year which ended in March, double the original plan, a prospectus for the country’s Islamic bond showed on Monday.

The surplus stood at 12.8 billion riyals in the previous fiscal year.

The OPEC member’s expenditure rose to a record 158.9 billion riyals last fiscal year from 142.7 billion in 2010/11, the prospectus also showed. Revenue soared to 203.4 billion riyals from 155.5 billion.