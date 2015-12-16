FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar publishes 2016 budget, projects 46.5 bln riyal deficit
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Qatar publishes 2016 budget, projects 46.5 bln riyal deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qatar is expected to post a deficit of 46.5 billion riyals ($12.8 billion) in 2016, according to its budget announced on the state news agency on Wednesday, with the shortfall expected to be covered by local and international debt issues.

The country has budgeted for revenues of 156 billion riyals and expenditures of 202.5 billion riyals in 2016. This compares with 226 billion riyals and 218.4 billion riyals respectively in the previous budget.

The budget is Qatar’s first in almost two years, after it shifted its fiscal year to Dec. 31 from Mar. 31 earlier this year. It was also eagerly anticipated due to the slump in oil prices which had taken place in that time. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Katie Paul; Writing by David French Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.