Qatar publishes 2016 budget, projects 46.5 bln riyal deficit

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qatar is expected to post a deficit of 46.5 billion riyals ($12.8 billion) in 2016, according to its budget announced on the state news agency on Wednesday, with the shortfall expected to be covered by local and international debt issues.

The country has budgeted for revenues of 156 billion riyals and expenditures of 202.5 billion riyals in 2016. This compares with 226 billion riyals and 218.4 billion riyals respectively in the previous budget.

The budget is Qatar’s first in almost two years, after it shifted its fiscal year to Dec. 31 from Mar. 31 earlier this year. It was also eagerly anticipated due to the slump in oil prices which had taken place in that time. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Katie Paul; Writing by David French Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)