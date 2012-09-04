FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar c.bank: keeping soft interest rates a priority
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar c.bank: keeping soft interest rates a priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank believes keeping soft interest rates through proactive liquidity management is a key priority, while the exposure of local banks to the euro zone is small, it said on Tuesday.

“... Pending a successful resolution of the sovereign debt problems in Europe, global liquidity conditions could tighten from increased risk aversion, which could have an impact on investments and project financing in Qatar,” the central bank said in its 2011 financial stability review.

“In this context, sustaining the regime of soft interest rates through proactive liquidity management continues to remain a key priority for supporting growth.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.