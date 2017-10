DOHA, April 16 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank will keep issuing treasury bills worth 4 billion riyals ($1.1 billion) every month, its governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said on Monday.

“We will continue to issue 4 billion riyals in T-bills at the beginning of each month,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a financial conference in the Qatari capital.