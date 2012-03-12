Qatar c.bank gov becomes financial watchdog chair-Fin Min

* First step toward establishing single regulator

* Not clear when single regulator will be created

DOHA, March 12 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank governor has become the chairman of the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) in the first step towards establishing a single regulator in the Gulf Arab state, its finance minister said on Monday.

Qatar announced a plan in 2007 for a unified market watchdog, which would make the regulation process simpler and clearer for companies, but there has been little progress since.

“As of March 7, the central bank governor has been chairman of the QFCRA as part of the process of unifying the regulatory regime,” Youssef Kamal told a financial conference in the Qatari capital without giving further details.

The plan would combine the Qatar Financial Centre regulator, Qatar Central Bank and Qatar Financial Markets Authority, which regulates the stock exchange, into one entity.

At QFCRA, Central Bank Governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani replaces Phillip Thorpe, acting chief executive of the Qatar Financial Centre Authority Shashank Srivastava told a separate news conference on Monday. He declined to say when a single regulator would be established.

“It’s going to take time to merge and have a single rule book. But at least the first step has been taken,” Srivastava said. (Reporting by Regan Doherty; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)