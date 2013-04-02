FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's CBQ picks banks for capital boosting bond sale - sources
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

Qatar's CBQ picks banks for capital boosting bond sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank Of Qatar (CBQ), which is buying a majority stake in Turkish lender Alternatifbank, has picked two banks for the potential issue of a bond aimed at boosting its capital, two sources familiar with the matter said.

CBQ, the Gulf state’s third-largest bank by market value, has hired Morgan Stanley Inc and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch for the sale of a Tier 1 bond, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.

Tier 1 capital is the main measure of a bank’s financial strength.

One of the sources said CBQ was aiming to sell a benchmark-sized bond, which is typically at least $500 million in size. CBQ was not immediately available for comment.

Last month CBQ agreed to buy a 70.8 percent stake in Alternatifbank in a deal valued at $460 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.