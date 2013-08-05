FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial Bank of Qatar names Al-Raisi as chief executive
#Financials
August 5, 2013 / 11:59 AM / in 4 years

Commercial Bank of Qatar names Al-Raisi as chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar, the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by assets, named Abdulla Saleh al-Raisi as its chief executive officer, the bank said on Monday.

Al-Raisi joined the bank in 1998 and worked in both the retail and corporate banking divisions before being appointed as deputy chief executive in March 2007, CBQ said in a statement.

Andrew Stevens will continue to remain the group chief executive officer and focus on the bank’s international strategy as well as the management of the investments in National Bank of Oman, United Arab Bank and Alternatifbank in Turkey, the bank said in a statement.

CBQ completed a majority stake purchase in Alternatifbank earlier in July. (Reporting by Praveen Menon)

