Qatar's CBQ Q2 net profit dips on higher provisions

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar , the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit dropped 5.6 percent as the bank provisioned against a local real estate loan.

The bank made a net profit of 518 million riyals ($142.3 million) in the second quarter, it said in a bourse filing. This compared with 545.7 million riyals last year.

The figure missed the average forecast of analysts, who had expected a quarterly profit of 530.6 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll.

Impairments in the first six months of 2013 jumped to 194 million riyals from 32 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, with the bank attributing the rise to a provision against a domestic real estate loan.

CBQ confirmed last week it had received regulatory approvals to buy a 70.8 percent stake in Turkish lender Alternatifbank . ($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mirna Sleiman)