Qatar's CBQ completes Alternatifbank stake buy - statement
July 18, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar's CBQ completes Alternatifbank stake buy - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday it had completed the purchase of a 70.84 percent stake in Turkey’s Alternatifbank.

The transaction has received the assent of both regulators in Qatar and Turkey, CBQ said in the bourse filing.

A tender offer to acquire 4.16 percent of Alternatifbank shares traded publicly will be announced in due course, the statement added.

CBQ is paying two-times book value as at June 30, 2013, for its stake in the Turkish lender. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
