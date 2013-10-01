FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's CBQ buys further 3.4 pct stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2013 / 12:24 PM / 4 years ago

Qatar's CBQ buys further 3.4 pct stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ) said on Tuesday it had acquired a further 3.4 percent stake in Turkey’s Alternatifbank through a public tender offer, building on its majority holding buy earlier this year.

No sale price was given in the statement, which said that the tender offer had concluded on September 27 and, following the move, left 0.76 percent of the Turkish bank in public hands.

CBQ, the Gulf Arab state’s second-largest lender by assets, said in July it had completed the purchase of a 70.84 percent stake in Alternatifbank, paying two-times book value as at June 30, 2013, and would tender for the 4.16 percent stake held by the public.

Turkey’s Anadolu Holding, from which CBQ acquired its majority holding, continues to own 25 percent of Alternatifbank. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.