Berkshire to swap BofA preferred stock for 700 mln common shares
June 30 Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would swap its preferred shares in Bank of America Corp to buy 700 million common shares, following the bank's plan to raise its dividend.
LONDON, June 30 The cost of insuring exposure to Qatari debt rose on Friday to a fresh 16-month high as the diplomatic crisis that has isolated the tiny Gulf state rumbled on.
Qatar five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 2 basis points (bps) from Thursday's close to 123 bps, the highest since February 2016, according to data from HIS Markit.
Saudi Arabia five-year CDS also rose 2 bps to 114 bps, the highest since January.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed economic sanctions, accusing it of funding terrorism - a claim Qatar rejects. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)
PARIS, June 30 Financial market and private sector debt risks have increased and should remain high through the rest of the year, the Bank of France said on Friday in a biannual report on risks to the French financial system.