FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar central bank invites bids for 1.5 bln riyal T-bills
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Qatar central bank invites bids for 1.5 bln riyal T-bills

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DOHA/DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - The Qatar central bank has invited banks to bid in a 1.5 billion riyal ($412 million) Treasury bill auction to be held on Monday, a central bank official said.

“The auction is for 1.5 billion but it depends on liquidity in the market. If there is a demand for more than 1.5 billion, we might go up - we have to study the bids,” said Adel Bakr, assistant director for public debt and banking affairs at the central bank.

“This auction it’s not a necessity, it’s for the banks’ sake. We issue this short instrument for liquidity purposes.”

Bakr did not provide more details on the auction. Banking sources said the bills would be sold in three-, six- and nine-month tranches, with results to be revealed on Tuesday.

The central bank has cancelled previous monthly T-bill auctions this year after banks bid at high rates following a tightening of liquidity due to low oil and gas prices. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Hadeel Al Sayegh in Dubai and Tom Finn in Doha; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.