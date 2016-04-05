Qatar c.bank sells T-bills, first time this year; yields fall

DUBAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank sold 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) of Treasury bills in a monthly auction on Tuesday in a sign that pressure on banking sector liquidity due to low oil prices has eased somewhat.

The central bank had cancelled all its previous monthly T-bill auctions this year after banks bid at high rates following a tightening of liquidity due to low oil and gas prices, which have shrunk the amount of new petrodollars flowing through the system.

But Tuesday’s auction saw all of the three-, six- and nine-month bills on offer sold, with bids totalling 2.05 billion riyals, the central bank said in a statement.

The three-month bills were sold at a yield of 1.31 percent, down from 1.48 percent at the last three-month bill sale in December, while the six-month bills were sold at 1.27 percent against 1.75 percent and the nine-month bills at 1.38 percent against 2.00 percent.

Bankers said cash from recent T-bill and bond maturities had helped to improve liquidity. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Archana Narayanan; Writing by Andrew Torchia)