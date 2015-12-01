Qatar c.bank sells fewer T-bills than planned, yield rises

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Qatari central bank again sold fewer Treasury bills than planned at its monthly auction on Tuesday in what bankers believe was a sign of tighter liquidity due to low energy prices.

The central bank sold a total of 1 billion riyals ($275 million) of three-, six- and nine-month bills. In a statement last week, it had said it planned to sell 4 billion riyals of bills.

It also sold fewer bills than planned in its October and November auctions. Bankers in the Gulf say a reduction in fresh oil and gas revenues flowing into bank deposits has been pushing up money rates around the region.

However, Qatari central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said in mid-November that he was comfortable with liquidity levels in the banking system and did not see any need for intervention in the money market ahead of a possible U.S. interest rate hike.

Three-month bills were sold in Tuesday’s auction at a yield of 1.48 percent, up from 1.27 percent at the last sale a month ago and 0.99 percent two months ago. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)