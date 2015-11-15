FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar c.bank chief: no need for money market intervention
#Market News
November 15, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar c.bank chief: no need for money market intervention

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DOHA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Qatar’s central bank is comfortable with liquidity levels in the banking system and does not see any need for intervention in the money market ahead of a possible U.S. interest rate hike, central bank governor Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said on Sunday.

”Liquidity is very comfortable at the moment. I don’t see there is a need of any intervention at the moment.

“The interest rate in the U.S. might in the future go up and that will give us a chance to review monetary policies, which will be based on the condition of the market at that time,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Doha.

Sheikh Abdullah also said the recent reduction in the size of Treasury bill issues was not a sign of tightening liquidity. In October and November, the central bank sold half the amount of bills that it planned at auctions.

“The drop from 4 billion (riyals) to 2 billion in Treasury bills is not a sign of anything, it’s just trying to base the quantity of Treasuries to smooth the yield curve. It’s not a sign that there is no interest, it has nothing to do with liquidity,” Sheikh Abdullah said.

The three-month Qatar interbank offered rate has jumped to 1.40 percent from 1.19 percent at the end of September. Private bankers believe the rise is related to the approach of a U.S. rate hike and a reduction in new oil and gas revenues flowing through the system because of low energy prices. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

