FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Holding granted $1 bln quota to invest in China's capital markets
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Qatar Holding granted $1 bln quota to invest in China's capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Qatar Holdings LLC, the investment arm of Qater’s sovereign wealth fund, has been granted a $1 billion of quota to invest in China’s capital markets, China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Tuesday.

Official Chinese media reported in June Qatar was applying for a $5 billion quota in China’s Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, the main channel for foreign investment in Chinese stock and bond markets.

QFII quotas are currently capped at $1 billion per each investor although official media has reported Chinese regulators are looking at increasing the cap.

China has been shifting its target investor base in the QFII scheme to long-term players such as sovereign, pension and endowment funds. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.