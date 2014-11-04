FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar sovereign fund to launch $10 bln investment fund with China's Citic Group
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Qatar sovereign fund to launch $10 bln investment fund with China's Citic Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world’s most aggressive investors, has signed an agreement with Citic Group Corp to launch a $10 billion fund that will invest in China, the chief executive of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund said.

Ahmed Al-Sayed made the remarks on Tuesday at an investment conference in Beijing, where he earlier told reporters that the Qatar Investment Authority would expand its China office as it considers further investment in the country. (Reporting by Jake Spring)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.