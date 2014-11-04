Qatar sovereign fund to launch $10 bln investment fund with China's Citic Group

BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Qatar Investment Authority, one of the world’s most aggressive investors, has signed an agreement with Citic Group Corp to launch a $10 billion fund that will invest in China, the chief executive of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund said.

Ahmed Al-Sayed made the remarks on Tuesday at an investment conference in Beijing, where he earlier told reporters that the Qatar Investment Authority would expand its China office as it considers further investment in the country. (Reporting by Jake Spring)