TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus shrinks to $9.9 bln in Q1

July 24 (Reuters) - Qatar's current account surplus shrank to 36.1 billion riyals ($9.9 billion), or 20.5 percent of gross domestic product, in the first quarter of 2012, the central bank's preliminary data showed on Tuesday. The OPEC member booked a surplus of 38.0 billion riyals in January-March 2011, or 26.9 percent of GDP. QATAR BALANCE OF PAYMENTS Q1/12 Q4/11 2011 Current account 36,074 46,118 189,200 Trade balance 72,129 81,480 318,037 Exports (FOB) 100,564 109,406 416,047 Imports (FOB) -28,435 -27,926 -98,010 Capital & Fin. Account -13,798 -44,643 -227,805 Direct investment abroad 7,078 -9,103 -21,940 In Qatar -190 -963 -316 CA/GDP (pct) 20.5 26.8 30.0 NOTE. 2011 data are revised.