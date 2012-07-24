FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus shrinks to $9.9 bln in Q1
July 24, 2012

TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus shrinks to $9.9 bln in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Qatar's current account surplus shrank
to 36.1 billion riyals ($9.9 billion), or 20.5 percent of gross
domestic product, in the first quarter of 2012, the central
bank's preliminary data showed on Tuesday.
    The OPEC member booked a surplus of 38.0 billion riyals in
January-March 2011, or 26.9 percent of GDP.
    
QATAR BALANCE OF PAYMENTS    Q1/12        Q4/11       2011

 Current account            36,074       46,118     189,200
 Trade balance              72,129       81,480     318,037  
  Exports (FOB)            100,564      109,406     416,047  
  Imports (FOB)            -28,435      -27,926     -98,010     
 Capital & Fin. Account    -13,798      -44,643    -227,805
  Direct investment abroad   7,078       -9,103     -21,940
  In Qatar                    -190         -963        -316
 CA/GDP (pct)               20.5         26.8        30.0      
NOTE. 2011 data are revised.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
