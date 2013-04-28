FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus widens to $62 bln in 2012, beats forecasts
April 28, 2013

TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus widens to $62 bln in 2012, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Qatar's current account surplus widened
to 226.9 billion riyals ($62.3 billion) in 2012, or 32.4 percent
of gross domestic product, the central bank's preliminary data
showed, beating analysts' expectations.
    The OPEC member had booked a surplus of 189.2 billion riyals
in 2011, or 30.3 percent of GDP, according to a Reuters
calculation based on official data.
    Analysts polled by Reuters in January had expected Qatar's
current account surplus would fall to 28.0 percent of GDP in
2012. 
    
QATAR BALANCE OF PAYMENTS    2012         2011

 Current account           226,898       189,200
 Trade balance             374,665       318,037  
  Exports (FOB)            486,730       416,047  
  Imports (FOB)           -112,065       -98,010     
 Capital & Fin. Account   -162,002      -227,805
  Direct investment abroad  -6,698       -21,940
  In Qatar                   1,190          -316
 CA/GDP (pct)               32.4            30.3

