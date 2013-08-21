TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus widens to $19.6 bln in Q1

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Qatar's current account surplus widened to 71.3 billion riyals ($19.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2013, or 38.5 percent of gross domestic product, central bank data showed. The OPEC member booked a surplus of 49.6 billion riyals in the final three months of 2012, or 27.4 percent of GDP. QATAR BALANCE OF PAYMENTS Q1/13 Q4/12 Q1/12 Current account 71,266 49,637 54,173 Trade balance 102,999 92,582 92,706 Exports (FOB) 129,815 120,430 121,141 Imports (FOB) -26,816 -27,848 -28,435 Capital & Fin. Account -50,731 -64,077 -35,286 Direct investment abroad -821 -8,818 7,078 In Qatar 1,082 -1,744 -190 CA/GDP (pct) 38.5 27.4 n/a NOTE. Analysts polled by Reuters in April forecast Qatar would post a current account surplus of 25.5 percent of GDP in 2013 and 20.0 percent in 2014.