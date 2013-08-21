FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus widens to $19.6 bln in Q1
August 21, 2013

TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus widens to $19.6 bln in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Qatar's current account surplus widened
to 71.3 billion riyals ($19.6 billion) in the first quarter of
2013, or 38.5 percent of gross domestic product, central bank
data showed.
    The OPEC member booked a surplus of 49.6 billion riyals in
the final three months of 2012, or 27.4 percent of GDP.
    
QATAR BALANCE OF PAYMENTS    Q1/13        Q4/12      Q1/12

 Current account            71,266       49,637      54,173
 Trade balance             102,999       92,582      92,706  
  Exports (FOB)            129,815      120,430     121,141  
  Imports (FOB)            -26,816      -27,848     -28,435     
 Capital & Fin. Account    -50,731      -64,077     -35,286
  Direct investment abroad    -821       -8,818       7,078
  In Qatar                   1,082       -1,744        -190
 CA/GDP (pct)               38.5         27.4        n/a       
NOTE. Analysts polled by Reuters in April forecast Qatar would
post a current account surplus of 25.5 percent of GDP in 2013
and 20.0 percent in 2014.

