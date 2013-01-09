FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways study stake in Czech airlines-CEO
January 9, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Qatar Airways study stake in Czech airlines-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Qatar Airways is studying taking a stake in Czech Airlines (CSA), the chief executive of the Qatari company said on Wednesday.

“Yes, we are studying Czech Airlines,” Akbar al-Baker told reporters at an event in Doha.

“There are no talks yet. We are not talking to anyone. We are getting data from the banks and the entities responsible for arranging the privatisation, but we have not engaged in talks.”

Baker said the airline would only look at a minority stake.

He said no advisors had been hired yet for the deal.

Baker had said in December that his company was interested in the privatisation of CSA, but had not taken a decision on whether to participate in it.

The Czech government said in December it was in early stage talks with Qatar Airways and Korean Air over the privatisation of the carrier, adding a decision on privatisation could be taken as early as April. (Reporting by Regan Doherty, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Praveen Menon)

