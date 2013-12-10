Qatar says no plans to issue debt on international markets in 2014

DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Qatar has no plans to issue debt on international markets next year, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

Ali Sherif al-Emadi said that Qatar would focus on the local market and would flexibly adjust local debt issuances as needed.

“We are going to focus on the local market and it will be used for monetary purposes. It is only for monetary and liquidity management. That’s about it,” Emadi told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial conference in Doha. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Susan Fenton)