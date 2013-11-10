FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doha Bank shareholders to meet Nov 24 on capital-boosting bonds
#Credit Markets
November 10, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Doha Bank shareholders to meet Nov 24 on capital-boosting bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Doha Bank said on Sunday it would hold a shareholder meeting on November 24 to seek approval for a 2 billion riyals ($549.3 million) capital-boosting bond issue.

The issue, which will happen before March 30, 2014, should the assent be given will help enhance the lender’s Tier 1 - or core - capital. It will be privately placed with Qatari institutional investors, the bank said in a bourse filing.

Doha Bank said last month it planned to make the offering, which would have a perpetual tenor but would have a clause allowing the bank to redeem them after six years.

They would be issued either by Doha Bank itself or a special purpose vehicle 100 percent-owned by the bank - a necessary step if the notes were going to be Islamic bonds. ($1 = 3.6413 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
