FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Doha Bank seeks shareholder nod for $549 mln Tier 1 notes sale
Sections
Featured
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
Energy industry says 'no thanks' to Trump offer of marine sanctuaries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 7, 2013 / 5:48 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar's Doha Bank seeks shareholder nod for $549 mln Tier 1 notes sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Doha Bank said on Monday it would seek shareholder approval to issue a debt instrument worth 2 billion riyals ($549.3 million) to boost its Tier 1 capital, which would be sold by March 30 next year.

No date for the shareholder meeting was given in the statement to the Qatar bourse. Tier 1 capital is considered the core indicator of a bank’s financial health.

The notes would have a perpetual tenor but would have a clause allowing the bank to redeem them after six years. They would be issued either by Doha Bank itself or a special purpose vehicle 100 percent-owned by the bank - a necessary step if the notes were going to be Islamic bonds.

Doha Bank’s CEO, R. Seetharaman, told reporters in May that the bank could issue a capital-boosting bond as part of a plan to hike its paid-up capital by 50 percent. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.