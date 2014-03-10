FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar's Doha Insurance to launch $120 mln rights issue March 17
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 10, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar's Doha Insurance to launch $120 mln rights issue March 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Doha Insurance said on Monday it would offer new shares to shareholders from March 17 through March 31 as it aims to raise 436.7 million riyals ($119.9 million) and nearly double its capital.

Shareholders will be able to buy up to 24,260,000 new shares at a price of 18 riyals per share, a discount to the closing price of 24 riyals on Sunday.

Shareholders will be allowed to subscribe for nine new shares for every 10 they currently own.

Doha Insurance has said the capital boost would increase financial solvency and improve its credit rating, which would allow it to compete for large projects locally and internationally.

$1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.