Qatar sees growth slowing to 4.5 pct in 2013
June 25, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Qatar sees growth slowing to 4.5 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 25 (Reuters) - Qatar’s economic growth is expected to slow to 4.5 percent in 2013 from a projected 6.2 percent this year, and the country sees large risks in the global economy, particularly in the euro zone, the General Secretariat for Development Planning (GSDP) said on Monday.

The authority also predicted inflation would hover between 2 and 3 percent in 2012 and 2013.

The growth forecast was slightly lower than the consensus of private economists. Analysts polled by Reuters in March expected real gross domestic product growth of the world’s top liquefied natural gas exporter to decelerate to 5.0 percent in 2013 from 6.6 percent this year and 14.0 percent in 2011.

