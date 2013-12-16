FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar raises 2013 economic growth forecast to 6 pct
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar raises 2013 economic growth forecast to 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Qatar’s economy is likely to grow 6.0 percent this year, slightly faster than previously expected, partly because of higher gas production, the Ministry of Development Planning and Statistics said in a report on Monday.

Gross domestic product growth in the world’s top liquefied natural gas exporter is forecast to ease to 4.6 percent in 2014, the report showed.

In their previous economic outlook, released in June, Qatari authorities forecast 2013 growth of 5.3 percent and 2014 growth of 4.5 percent, after 6.2 percent in 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.