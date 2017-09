DOHA, March 15 (Reuters) - Qatar’s economic growth is expected to rise to 7 percent this year from 6 percent in 2014, Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al-Thani told an economic conference on Sunday.

He also said inflation this year was expected to be 3 percent. Inflation was 2.7 percent in the year to December. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Andrew Torchia)