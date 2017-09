Qatar drops influential prime minister in cabinet reshuffle

DOHA, June 26 (Reuters) - Qatar’s influential Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani was replaced as premier and foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, a day after the accession of a new emir.

The official Qatar news agency named Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al-Thani as prime minister and Khalid al-Atiyah as foreign minister. It also named Ali Sherif al-Emadi as finance minister. Energy and Industry Minister Mohammed Saleh al-Sada kept his post. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)