FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court invites Qataris to swear loyalty to new emir-Jazeera
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 24, 2013 / 7:30 PM / in 4 years

Court invites Qataris to swear loyalty to new emir-Jazeera

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Qataris are being invited to go to the royal court on Tuesday and Wednesday to swear loyalty to Crown Prince Tamim as the Gulf Arab state’s new emir, Qatari-owned al Jazeera television reported on Monday.

“The Emiri Diwan (royal court) will receive citizens tomorrow and the day after to pledge allegiance to Sheikh Tamim as the country’s emir,” the station said, following reports that the emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, 61, planned to hand power on Tuesday to Sheikh Tamim, 33, his son. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.