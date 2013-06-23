FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Qatar ruler to meet ruling family amid handover reports -Al Jazeera
June 23, 2013 / 10:32 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Qatar ruler to meet ruling family amid handover reports -Al Jazeera

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context and background)

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - The ruler of Qatar will meet members of the ruling family and decision makers in the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state on Monday “amid reports that he intends to hand over power to his crown prince, Sheikh Tamim”, the Qatar-owned Al Jazeera television reported.

The satellite channel said it had learned of the news from “reliable Qatari sources”, but provided no further details.

The major gas exporter, with a population of just 1.7 million, is a global investment powerhouse and a bankroller of Arab Spring revolts in alliance with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Diplomats said this month that the emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, 61, was considering an orderly transfer of power that would also include the departure of the powerful prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani.

The Arab and Western diplomats said they understood that the motive was the desire of the leadership to have a smooth transition to a younger generation.

Such a move would be relatively unusual in Gulf Arab politics, as it is customary for Gulf Arab heads of state to continue in office until death. No Qatari government officials were immediately available to comment on the al Jazeera report. (Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by William Maclean and Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
