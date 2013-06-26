Qatar to change PM under new emir-Jazeera

DUBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - Qatar-based al Jazeera television said on Wednesday that a new prime minister will be appointed as part of the formation of a cabinet following the accession of a new emir in the U.S.-allied Gulf Arab state.

The satellite channel said current minister of state for interior affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Naser al-Thani, had been chosen to be the next prime minister, succeeding the powerful Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, who is also the foreign minister. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)