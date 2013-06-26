FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Qatar emir says will not "take direction" in foreign affairs
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 26, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 4 years

New Qatar emir says will not "take direction" in foreign affairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA, June 26 (Reuters) - Qatar’s new emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, said on Wednesday the Gulf state would not “take direction” in foreign affairs, supported the sovereignty and integrity of all Arab lands and would seek to diversify the gas-based economy at home.

In his first speech as head of state, Sheikh Tamim, handed power on Tuesday when his father abdicated after 18 years in power, added he would follow in the “path” of his father, architect of an assertive foreign policy. But his 15-minute address focussed on domestic issues and was broad in nature. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Yara Bayoumy and Amena Bakr, Writing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.