New Qatar emir says will not "take direction" in foreign affairs

DOHA, June 26 (Reuters) - Qatar’s new emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, said on Wednesday the Gulf state would not “take direction” in foreign affairs, supported the sovereignty and integrity of all Arab lands and would seek to diversify the gas-based economy at home.

In his first speech as head of state, Sheikh Tamim, handed power on Tuesday when his father abdicated after 18 years in power, added he would follow in the “path” of his father, architect of an assertive foreign policy. But his 15-minute address focussed on domestic issues and was broad in nature. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Yara Bayoumy and Amena Bakr, Writing by William Maclean)