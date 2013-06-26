TEXT-Excerpts from accession speech of Qatar's new ruler

DOHA, June 26 (Reuters) - Following are excerpts from a speech on Wednesday by Qatar’s new emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, his first as ruler of the Gulf Arab state, based on an unofficial Reuters translation.

“Changing the emir in the state of Qatar does not mean that the challenges and responsibilities have changed.”

“The challenges of investment in the oil and gas industry are still in place and the challenge of diversifying income and investing for future generations is still in place as well.”

“We don’t live on the sidelines of life, we don’t take direction (from anyone), and this independent behaviour is one of our established facts.”

“Qatar is connected to the Arab states, foremost of which the Gulf states with whom we seek the highest level of integration. Within this framework, Qatar is committed to its responsibilities towards Arab cooperation within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab League and their institutions.”

“(Qatar) respects the sovereignty and integrity of all Arab lands.”

“Qatar is also committed to the struggle of the Palestinian people to gain their legitimate rights and deem gaining these rights as a condition for achieving a just peace that includes Israeli withdrawal from all Arab lands occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem, as well as the establishment of a Palestinian state and the right of return for Palestinian refugees. There is no settlement without a just peace.”

“Qatar will remain the Mecca of the oppressed, as the founder of the state, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed al-Thani, said, and as was repeated by His Highness my father.”

“We are a coherent state, not a political party, and therefore we seek to keep relationships with all governments and states.”

“We respect all the influential and active political trends in the region, but we are not affiliated with one trend against the other. We are Muslims and Arabs who respect diversity of sects and respect all religions inside our countries and outside them.”

“As Arabs we reject splitting the countries on sectarian lines because this affects their social and economic integrity and prevents their development on the basis of citizenship regardless of religion and sect.”

“...This split allows for foreign powers to interfere in the internal affairs of Arabs and influence them.”

“We established cooperative relations, based on shared interests and respect, with many of the world’s states, in the East, the West, America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the region. There’s no other alternative to shared interests and mutual respect in relationships between states, and that is, in the end, our principle.”

