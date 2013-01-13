FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
#Financials
January 13, 2013 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

RPT-TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Repeats item with additional codes)
    Jan 9 (Reuters) - 
  INDUSTRIES QATAR- Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Industries Qatar in millions of Qatari
riyals.
                          Q4 2012           %change
EFG Hermes                2299.00            36.36
SICO Bahrain                 2275.00            34.94
Global Investment House   2561.00            51.90
Beltone Financial         2639.00            56.53
Aljazira Capital          2561.60            51.94
QNB Financial             2308.00            36.90
Average                  2440.60            44.76

Industries Qatar reported a net profit of 1685.94 million Qatari
riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
-----------------------------------------------------------
 COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR - Follwing are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Qatar in
millions of Qatari riyals.
                              Q4 2012        %change
EFG Hermes                  475.00          25.24
Beltone Financial             476.00          25.51
SICO Bahrain                     470.00          23.93
Audi Saradar Investment Bank  498.00          31.31          
HSBC                          343.00          -9.56  
Average                     452.40          19.28

The Commercial Bank of Qatar reported a net profit of 379.26
million Qatari riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------------------
  QATAR ISLAMIC BANK - Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Qatar Islamic Bank in millions of Qatari
riyals.
                           Q4 2012          %change
HSBC                       269.00           5.61
QNB Financial                364.90          43.26
Beltone Financial           330.00          29.56
SICO Bahrain                   431.00          69.21
Arqaam Capital              248.00          -2.63
Average                   328.58          29.00

Qatar Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 254.71 million
Qatari riyals in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------------------
  QATAR NATIONAL BANK - Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Qatar National Bank in millions of
Qatari riyals.
                              Q4 2012         %change
EFG Hermes                 2173.00           3.86
Beltone Financial            2135.00           2.04
Arqaam Capital          2011.00          -3.88
Audi Saradar Investment      2188.00           4.58       
HSBC                        2153.00           2.90
SICO Bahrain                 2233.00           6.73
Global Investment House      2003.90          -4.22
Average                    2128.13           1.71

Qatar National Bank reported a net profit of 2092.25 million
qatari riyal in the fourth quarter of 2011.
-----------------------------------------------------
   QATAR TELECOM - Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Qatar Telecom (Qtel) in millions of
Qatari riyals.
                           Q4 2012           %change
EFG Hermes                  761.00             26.21
Aljazira Capital           1015.70            68.45

Qatar Telecom (Qtel) reported a net profit of 602.96 million
qatari riyal in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------
   QATAR GAS TRANSPORT CO - Follwing are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Qatar Gas Transport Co (NAKILAT) 
in millions of Qatari riyals.

                           Q4 2012         %change
EFG Hermes                  196.00          -5.65
QNB Financial              190.00          -8.54

Qatar Gas Transport Co (NAKILAT) reported a net profit of 207.74
million qatari riyal in the fourth quarter of 2011.
-------------------------------------------------------
  MASRAF AL-RAYAN - Follwing are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Masraf al-Rayan in millions of Qatari
riyals.
                           Q4 2012         %change
Arqaam Capital           291.00           -26.50
HSBC                      359.00            -9.33
QNB Financial              366.80            -7.36
Average                  338.93           -14.39

Masraf al-Rayyan reported a net profit of 395.92 million Qatari
riyal in the fourth quarter of 2011.
-------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
