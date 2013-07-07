FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Table-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

Table-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Qatar
 in millions of Qatari riyals.
                            
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial             583.55           6.94
EFG Hermes                 515.00           -5.62
Global Investment House      602.00           10.32
Audi Saradar Investment Bank 501.00           -8.19
HSBC                         567.21            3.94
SICO Bahrain                 499.00           -8.55
Deutsche Bank                 498.00          -8.74
Bofa Merrill Lynch           479.00          -12.22
                           
Average              530.59          -2.76

Commercial Bank of Qatar reported a net profit of 545.68 million
Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRIES QATAR - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Industries Qatar in millions of Qatari
riyals.
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial           2057.63          -3.34    
EFG Hermes                 2140.29            0.54    
Global Investment House    2375.00           11.57
Aljazira Capital           2635.90           23.82
SICO Bahrain               2250.00            5.69
Alistithmar Capital        2488.00           16.87
QNB Financial Services     2158.08            1.38
Bofa Merrill Lynch         1939.00           -8.91

Average                    2255.49            5.95
 
Industries Qatar reported a net profit of 2128.78 million Qatari
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------
MASRAF AL-RAYAN - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Masraf al-Rayan in millions of Qatari
riyals.
                           Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                421.00           13.28   
Global Investment House     421.10           13.30
HSBC                        393.41            5.85
Deutsche Bank                415.00         11.66
QNB Financial Services      417.26           12.27
              
Average                413.55         11.27
   
Masraf al-Rayan reported a net profit of 371.66 million Qatari
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------
OOREDOO (QATAR TELECOM) - Following are second-quarter net
profit estimates for Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom) in
millions of Qatari riyals.
                            Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                    861.70           34.50
Global Investment House      833.00           30.02
Audi Saradar Investment Bank 866.00           35.17
Aljazira Capital             820.55           28.07

Average                      845.31           31.94

Ooredoo reported a net profit of 640.69 million Qatari riyals in
the second quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT CO (NAKILAT) - Following are second-quarter
net profit estimates for Qatar Gas Transport Company (NAKILAT)
 in millions of Qatari riyals.
                           Q2 2013         %change
QNB Financial Services     212.44            4.08
             
Qatar Gas Transport Co (NAKILAT) reported a net profit of 204.12
million Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Qatar Islamic Bank in millions of Qatari
riyals.
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial           355.00            1.67
EFG Hermes               337.00               -3.49
Global Investment House     379.50            8.69
HSBC                        294.15          -15.76
SICO Bahrain                304.00          -12.94
Deutsche Bank                269.00        -22.96
QNB Financial Services      335.18           -4.01

Average                324.83         -6.97

Qatar Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 349.17 million
Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
--------------------------------------------------
QATAR NATIONAL BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Qatar National Bank in millions of
Qatari riyals.
                             Q2 2013         %change            
Beltone Financial            2545.00           20.52           
EFG Hermes                 2366.10           12.05
Global Investment House      2338.00           10.72
Audi Saradar Investment Bank 2199.00            4.13
HSBC                         2384.88           12.94
SICO Bahrain                 2264.00            7.21
Deutsche Bank                 2302.00            9.01
Bofa Merrill Lynch           2462.00           16.59

Average                2357.62           11.65      

Qatar National Bank reported a net profit of 2111.69 million
Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------
QATAR NAVIGATION - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Qatar Navigation in millions of Qatari
riyals.
                            Q2 2013         %change
QNB Financial Services      212.13           34.96
              
Qatar Navigation reported a net profit of 157.18 million Qatari
riyals in the second quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------
VODAFONE QATAR - Following are first-quarter net profit
estimates for Vodafone Qatar in millions of Qatari
riyals. The company's financial year starts on April 1. 
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial            -67.00          -43.37
Global Investment House     -65.50          -44.64

Vodafone Qatar reported a net loss of 118.31 million Qatari
riyals in the first quarter of 2012.
-------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.