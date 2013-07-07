Table-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

July 7 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Qatar in millions of Qatari riyals. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 583.55 6.94 EFG Hermes 515.00 -5.62 Global Investment House 602.00 10.32 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 501.00 -8.19 HSBC 567.21 3.94 SICO Bahrain 499.00 -8.55 Deutsche Bank 498.00 -8.74 Bofa Merrill Lynch 479.00 -12.22 Average 530.59 -2.76 Commercial Bank of Qatar reported a net profit of 545.68 million Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------ INDUSTRIES QATAR - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Industries Qatar in millions of Qatari riyals. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 2057.63 -3.34 EFG Hermes 2140.29 0.54 Global Investment House 2375.00 11.57 Aljazira Capital 2635.90 23.82 SICO Bahrain 2250.00 5.69 Alistithmar Capital 2488.00 16.87 QNB Financial Services 2158.08 1.38 Bofa Merrill Lynch 1939.00 -8.91 Average 2255.49 5.95 Industries Qatar reported a net profit of 2128.78 million Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------- MASRAF AL-RAYAN - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Masraf al-Rayan in millions of Qatari riyals. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 421.00 13.28 Global Investment House 421.10 13.30 HSBC 393.41 5.85 Deutsche Bank 415.00 11.66 QNB Financial Services 417.26 12.27 Average 413.55 11.27 Masraf al-Rayan reported a net profit of 371.66 million Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------- OOREDOO (QATAR TELECOM) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom) in millions of Qatari riyals. Q2 2013 %change EFG Hermes 861.70 34.50 Global Investment House 833.00 30.02 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 866.00 35.17 Aljazira Capital 820.55 28.07 Average 845.31 31.94 Ooredoo reported a net profit of 640.69 million Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------ QATAR GAS TRANSPORT CO (NAKILAT) - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar Gas Transport Company (NAKILAT) in millions of Qatari riyals. Q2 2013 %change QNB Financial Services 212.44 4.08 Qatar Gas Transport Co (NAKILAT) reported a net profit of 204.12 million Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------- QATAR ISLAMIC BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar Islamic Bank in millions of Qatari riyals. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 355.00 1.67 EFG Hermes 337.00 -3.49 Global Investment House 379.50 8.69 HSBC 294.15 -15.76 SICO Bahrain 304.00 -12.94 Deutsche Bank 269.00 -22.96 QNB Financial Services 335.18 -4.01 Average 324.83 -6.97 Qatar Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 349.17 million Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012. -------------------------------------------------- QATAR NATIONAL BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar National Bank in millions of Qatari riyals. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial 2545.00 20.52 EFG Hermes 2366.10 12.05 Global Investment House 2338.00 10.72 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 2199.00 4.13 HSBC 2384.88 12.94 SICO Bahrain 2264.00 7.21 Deutsche Bank 2302.00 9.01 Bofa Merrill Lynch 2462.00 16.59 Average 2357.62 11.65 Qatar National Bank reported a net profit of 2111.69 million Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ----------------------------------------------------- QATAR NAVIGATION - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Qatar Navigation in millions of Qatari riyals. Q2 2013 %change QNB Financial Services 212.13 34.96 Qatar Navigation reported a net profit of 157.18 million Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------- VODAFONE QATAR - Following are first-quarter net profit estimates for Vodafone Qatar in millions of Qatari riyals. The company's financial year starts on April 1. Q2 2013 %change Beltone Financial -67.00 -43.37 Global Investment House -65.50 -44.64 Vodafone Qatar reported a net loss of 118.31 million Qatari riyals in the first quarter of 2012. ------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)