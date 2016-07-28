FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2016 / 4:23 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(Repeats without any changes to the text)
    July 26 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANK OF QATAR - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Qatar
 in millions of riyals.
    
                              Q2 2016   %change
 EFG Hermes                    347.18    -39.33
 SICO Bahrain                  311.80    -45.51
 QNB Financial Services        320.60    -43.98
 HSBC                          404.00    -29.40
 Arqaam Capital                314.00    -45.13
                                               
 Average                       339.52    -40.67
    
Commercial Bank of Qatar reported a net profit of 572.26 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
DOHA BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates
for Doha Bank           in millions of riyals.
    
                             Q2 2016   %change
 EFG Hermes                   339.95    -10.83
 SICO Bahrain                 399.66      4.83
 QNB Financial Services       347.97     -8.73
 HSBC                         364.00     -4.52
 Arqaam Capital               367.00     -3.74
                                              
 Average                      363.72     -4.60
   
Doha Bank reported a net profit of 381.25 million riyals in the
second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
GULF INTERNATIONAL SERVICES - Following is a second-quarter net
profit estimate for Gulf International Services           in
millions of riyals.
    
                             Q2 2016   %change
 QNB Financial Services       108.05    -56.73
                                      
 
Gulf International Services reported a net profit of 249.69
million riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRIES QATAR - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Industries Qatar           in millions of riyals.
    
                             Q2 2016    %change
 EFG Hermes                   763.27     -48.17
 SICO Bahrain                 835.24     -43.28
 QNB Financial Services       801.22     -45.60
                                      
                                               
 Average                      799.91     -45.68
 
Industries Qatar reported a net profit of 1472.68 million riyals
in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
MASRAF AL RAYAN - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Masraf Al Rayan           in millions of riyals.
    
                             Q2 2016   %change
 EFG Hermes                   513.51      5.32
 QNB Financial Services       511.56      4.92
                                      
 HSBC                         516.00      5.83
 Arqaam Capital               495.00      1.52
                                              
 Average                      509.02      4.40
 
Masraf Al Rayan reported a net profit of 487.58 million riyals
in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
OOREDOO - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for
Ooredoo           in millions of riyals.
    
                            Q2 2016   %change
 EFG Hermes                  478.53     -4.54
 SICO Bahrain                680.46     35.75
 
Ooredoo reported a net profit of 501.26 million riyals in the
second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
QATAR ELECTRICITY AND WATER CO - Following are second-quarter
net profit estimates for Qatar Electricity and Water Co
          in millions of riyals.
    
                            Q2 2016    %change
 EFG Hermes                  388.95      -0.53
 QNB Financial Services      382.38      -2.21
                                     
 
Qatar Electricity and Water Co reported a net profit of 391.02
million riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
QATAR ISLAMIC BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Qatar Islamic Bank           in millions of
riyals.
    
                            Q2 2016   %change
 EFG Hermes                  476.75     -3.63
 SICO Bahrain                601.04     21.50
 QNB Financial Services      492.45     -0.45
                                     
 HSBC                        526.00      6.33
 Arqaam Capital              525.00      6.13
                                             
 Average                     524.25      5.98
 
Qatar Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 494.69 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
QATAR NATIONAL BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Qatar National Bank           in millions of
riyals.
    
                               Q2 2016   %change
 EFG Hermes                    3021.48      3.77
 SICO Bahrain                  3161.46      8.58
                                        
 HSBC                          3420.00     17.46
                                        
 Average                       3200.98      9.94
 
Qatar National Bank reported a net profit of 2911.70 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
----------------------------------------------------------------
QATAR NAVIGATION (MILAHA) - Following is a second-quarter net
profit estimate for Qatar Navigation           in millions of
riyals.
    
                            Q2 2016    %change
 QNB Financial Services      274.22      -4.25
 
Qatar Navigation (Milaha) reported a net profit of 286.4 million
riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
---------------------------------------------------------------
QATAR GAS TRANSPORT CO (NAKILAT) - Following is a second-quarter
net profit estimate for Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat)
          in millions of riyals.
    
                            Q2 2016    %change
 QNB Financial Services      227.94     -14.88
 
Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) reported a net profit of 267.8
million riyals in the second quarter of 2015.
---------------------------------------------------------------
VODAFONE QATAR - Following is a second-quarter net profit
estimate for Vodafone Qatar           in millions of riyals.
    
                            Q2 2016    %change
 QNB Financial Services     -101.15           
 
Vodafone Qatar reported a net loss of 99.85 million riyals in
the second quarter of 2015.

 (Compiled by Gulf newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.