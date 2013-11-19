FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Exchange cancels day's trades after technical problem
November 19, 2013

Qatar Exchange cancels day's trades after technical problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Exchange said on Tuesday it had cancelled all transactions executed during the day because of a technical problem on its trading platform.

“After consultation with QFMA (Qatar Financial Markets Authority), it was agreed to cancel all transactions that took place today and any orders that had not been executed,” the exchange said in an emailed statement.

“This was decided because the incident had affected the flow of information and the brokers’ ability to execute their clients’ orders in a sound and correct manner.”

The exchange added that it hoped to resume trading as usual on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Keiron Henderson)

