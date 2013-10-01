Qatar Holding buys NYSE Euronext out of Qatar Exchange

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the country’s sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), has bought NYSE Euronext’s 12 percent stake in Qatar Exchange, the Doha-based bourse said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal, for which a price was not revealed, makes Qatar Holding the sole owner of Qatar Exchange, which operates the country’s securities market.

QIA and NYSE Euronext signed a strategic partnership in June 2009 aiming to develop Qatar Exchange into a world-class market; the buyout coincides with the partnership’s objectives being achieved, the statement said.

Cooperation between Qatar Exchange and NYSE Euronext will continue in different fields including technology and expertise, it said.